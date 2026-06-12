Dodge promises a bigger, louder Roadkill Nights 2026

Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge will take place on August 8, 2026, at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan, and this edition will mark the first time in the event’s history that the competitive area has doubled. MotorTrend and Dodge have planned two parallel formats: the traditional legal drag races on Woodward Avenue on one side, and a new circuit-based challenge inside the M1 Concourse on the other, with the aim of reaching an audience beyond the event’s historic drag racing fanbase.

Roadkill Nights 2026 adds a new competition format alongside Woodward drag racing

Woodward Avenue will continue to represent the heart of the event and will once again turn into a temporary drag strip, where the Big Tire and Small Tire categories will face each other in the classic head-to-head duels that helped build Roadkill Nights’ reputation. Alongside the drag strip, however, a timed door-to-door competition will take place inside the M1 Concourse for the first time. This course will reward precision, braking, corner entry and vehicle control rather than pure power. The new challenge will include three classes: Forced Induction, Naturally Aspirated and Under 3.0-Liter Naturally Aspirated, with cash prizes for the top three finishers in each category.

The Direct Connection Grudge Match will also return in 2026 with a revised format, based for the first time on a single starting vehicle for all participants. The chosen platform is the Dodge Charger SIXPACK Scat Pack, equipped with the 550 hp twin-turbo SIXPACK H/O engine. Each competitor will be able to modify and tune the car during the season with technical support from Direct Connection and a budget supplied by Dodge. The competition will unfold across several stages, leading to the Final Four at the Mopar NHRA Las Vegas Nationals Powered by Dodge, scheduled from October 29 to November 1. The winning vehicle will earn a spot inside the Mopar and Dodge area at the 2026 SEMA Show.

The Grudge Match roster brings together drag racers, tuners, content creators and specialist shops, with names such as Demi Bagby, Rob Dahm, Bryan Kiefer of Kies Motorsports, John O’Malley of Boosted Motorsports, Johnathan Rimbo, Evan Shanks, Dave Sparks, known as Heavy D, and Titan Motorsports. The event will also host the celebration of the Dodge Charger’s 60th anniversary, with a display of classic and modern models and demonstration activities aboard the new petrol-powered Charger SIXPACK, including Thrill Ride and Drift Ride experiences designed to show the public the character of the new generation.

Ram will also have an expanded presence at the event, with dedicated displays, ride experiences and, for the first time, Ram NASCAR drivers on site. The NHRA programme will bring Leah Pruett and Matt Hagan’s 12,000 hp Dodge nitro Funny Cars to Woodward Avenue, alongside driver Ida Zetterström. Tickets for the 2026 edition are already available, with prices starting from $25 and several packages dedicated to the public.