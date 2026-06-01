Tim Kuniskis explains why Ramcharger’s V8 focus won’t hurt Grand Wagoneer

Ram’s new Ramcharger, the brand’s first three-row SUV, will be built around a technical and stylistic identity deliberately distant from the Jeep Grand Wagoneer, with which it could share part of its customer base. Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis explained the strategy in an interview with The Drive, within Stellantis’ broader product offensive that includes 60 new models and 50 updates by 2030.

Ramcharger, Ram’s first SUV will use V8 power to stand apart from the Jeep Grand Wagoneer

The differentiation starts from a specific commercial problem. Stellantis often sells Jeep and Ram vehicles in the same dealerships, unlike General Motors, which separates the Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade across different networks, or Ford, which keeps the Expedition and Lincoln Navigator in separate channels. Kuniskis explained that the goal was to study what other manufacturers do with multiple versions in separate showrooms and understand how far two models sitting side by side could be differentiated, avoiding the perception of a simple badge change.

The distinction mainly comes through the powertrains. The Grand Wagoneer will keep its current turbocharged six-cylinder architecture, with an extended-range EREV version also on the way. The Ramcharger, on the other hand, will follow a V8-oriented strategy, in line with the muscular image of Ram pick-ups. According to rumours, the engine range could include the 5.7 HEMI V8, the 6.4 HEMI 392 and the supercharged 6.2 HEMI on the most extreme versions, with an SRT variant also expected as part of the performance badge’s revival plan. Kuniskis compared the situation to the Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300, two technically close models aimed at very different customers.

Official prices have not yet been announced. The natural reference remains the large American three-row SUV segment, considering that the 2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer starts at just under $67,000 in the US, while the Chevrolet Tahoe and Ford Expedition sit in a similar price range. It is difficult to imagine a Ramcharger with a radically different entry price, although the most powerful versions, especially the SRT models, could sit significantly higher. For Stellantis, the model represents Ram’s entry into a segment the brand has not covered until now, provided it builds a recognizable position from the very beginning.