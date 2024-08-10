Ram: sales boom in Brazil. July historic, annual record already broken

The American brand has captured the pickup market, The Rampage compact/medium model and the entire pickup range have won over Brazilian consumers exceeding all expectations and consolidating its leadership.

Ram: unprecedented popularity in Brazil

The Ram brand has been continuing to dominate Brazil‘s automotive market, recently posting a remarkable surge in sales that has exceeded all company expectations. In July 2024, the U.S. manufacturer has already managed to sell more pickups than it did in all of 2023. This is an unbelievable achievement, to say the least, completely unprecedented, and one that unquestionably solidifies its position as the absolute undisputed leader in the light commercial vehicle segment.

Several factors were responsible for the brand’s success. One was definitely Rampage, which presents itself as a real phenomenon. The compact/medium Rampage model has indeed confirmed itself as a best-seller, managing to win the hearts of Brazilian consumers. Additionally, with this amazing accomplishment for the brand, it also managed to win prestigious awards such as the Clean Mobility Award.

Some other important contributing factors to this historic feat are definitely the comprehensive and customizable range that the brand offers. The extensive range of Ram models, from classics to powerful full-size pickups, is able to meet the needs of an increasingly difficult and diverse public. Obviously, there is no shortage of quality and reliability in Ram vehicles that are absolutely synonymous with ruggedness and durability. All features that have been highly appreciated by Brazilian customers, who are always used to driving long distances on often challenging roads. In addition, the marketing strategy turns out to be very effective. In fact, Ram’s advertising campaigns have been able to communicate the brand values in a totally effective way, creating a strong bond in the emotional aspect with consumers.

Tripled sales, 77 percent market share and a promising future for Ram in Brazil

Speaking in detail about the record-breaking numbers achieved by the brand, can we see that during July, Ram sold 2,753 pickup trucks, a growth of 226 percent in comparison with the same period last year. Since the beginning of the year, on the other hand, sales have even exceeded 17,469 units, confirming exponential growth for the brand. The full-size pickup segment is also led by Ram, with market share reaching 77 percent in the first seven months of 2024.

According to Juliano Machado, Ram vice president for South America, 2024 is absolutely confirmed as an extraordinary year for Ram in Brazil. These achievements are a result of the team’s unwavering commitment to meeting the needs of corporate customers through the use of a winning product strategy. And now Ram will certainly continue to invest in the Brazilian market by launching more new models and expanding its dealer network more.