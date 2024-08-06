Ram 1500 Classic: its production cessation causes supplier layoffs

Bridgewater Interiors, a seat supplier for Stellantis Group, plans to lay off 63 employees at its Detroit facility following the end of production of the Ram 1500 Classic after the 2024 model year. According to a WARN notice dated Monday, the layoffs will be permanent and will be completed by the end of September 2024.

According to the notice, the laid-off employees, represented by UAW Local 600, will receive wage payments and all accrued benefits at the time of employment termination. Chris Feuell, CEO of Ram, confirmed that production of the Ram 1500 Classic will end. The pickup is in its fourth generation and has been on the market since 2009. The decision to discontinue production of this model could have a significant impact on the American Stellantis brand’s sales, as it was an economical option for those wanting to purchase a full-size pickup.

“The Ram 1500 Classic has been a great entry-level pickup for Ram, and the Tradesman model has certainly represented the needs of our commercial vehicle customers,” said Jodi Tinson, Stellantis spokesperson. The Ram 1500 Classic is produced at the Warren Truck plant, which also produces Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. In recent weeks, Stellantis announced it would temporarily lay off 1,600 workers at Warren Truck to align production with sales.

In recent days, Feuell has also discussed the future of Ram and Chrysler, following statements by Carlos Tavares indicating a possibility of selling some of the Stellantis Group brands if they record disappointing sales in the coming years. Among those most at risk are Maserati and Chrysler, which are currently recording disappointing sales in the market.