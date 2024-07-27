Fiat reborn in South America thanks to Peugeot and Citroen: here are the new models on the way

Fiat prepares for a new era in South America, which is based on cutting-edge technology and electrification. So the iconic brand will take advantage of Peugeot and Citroen Smart Car platforms to bring a new generation of innovative and technological vehicles to life.

Fiat in South America: electrification and new models thanks to Peugeot and Citroen

Stellantis is focusing on the Smart Car platform to renew Fiat in South America. By 2030, new models based on this modular technology, a legacy of Peugeot and Citroen, will be placed on the automotive market, taking the place of historic cars such as the Argo, Strada and Fastback.

So from Fiat we expect a future full of big and numerous innovations. New Fiat Panda, a “global” model based on the Smart Car platform, as we have known for some time now is a starting point and also the first step in this transformation. Also awaited are a SUV, a pick-up truck, a SUV coupe, and a van, which could replace the models currently in the range.

Sharing the CMP platform within the Stellantis group allows the company to optimize production costs and be able to make better use of technologies that are already in place. This translates into greater efficiency in work processes and faster vehicle entry into the market for new models.

New models on the horizon: SUVs, pickups, a coupe SUV and a van for Fiat’s future in South America

The Smart Car platform is able to support hybrid, electric and combustion engines, making the transition to electrification of the Fiat range in South America much easier and more gradual. A very important step for the brand, which is perfectly in line with current global trends in the automotive market.

Presently, the future of Fiat Cronos, the brand’s current sedan, seems to be rather uncertain. It could also be Fiat’s last sedan in Brazil. This business strategy would make way for models with more SUV- or crossover-focused designs, which would definitely be more in line with current local consumer preferences.

Smart Car platform could be used for the progressive launch of new commercial vehicles, in this way it would be possible to expand Fiat’s product range and respond in a concrete way to the different needs of the South American market. The Smart Car – heir to the CMP – should also be used for the next generation of the Fiat Pulse, Multipla and Fastback models.

We can therefore confidently say that Stellantis’ plans for Fiat in South America at the moment look solid and ambitious. Using the Smart Car platform, in combination with the experience and know-how of the brand, always opens up new opportunities for growth that also serve to strengthen its leading position in the market.