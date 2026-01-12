Ram prepares a fix for the 1500’s Digital Key issue

For many Ram customers, the long-promised Digital Key has felt more like an idea than a usable feature. Ram introduced the system as part of its push toward smarter, more connected trucks, promising owners the ability to unlock and start their vehicles using a smartphone or smartwatch. In reality, however, the feature spent more than two years stuck in limbo, widely advertised and frequently demonstrated, yet rarely functional in everyday use. Now, that situation finally appears close to changing.

Ram Digital Key finally moves toward a real fix after years of frustration

When Ram unveiled the latest technology updates for the refreshed Ram 1500, the Digital Key stood out as one of the headline innovations. Official materials described a seamless experience: after enrolling in Ram Connect and using the brand’s app, owners could store a digital key in their phone wallet, unlock the truck hands-free, start it without removing their device, and even share access with other users. Ram also included a physical NFC card as a backup solution.

On paper, this concept placed Ram alongside brands already known for reliable digital access systems, particularly in the EV space. In practice, however, many buyers quickly discovered that the feature worked inconsistently, or not at all. Despite promotional images on Ram’s own website showing smartwatches unlocking a Ram 1500, real-world activation often led nowhere. Worse still, customer support frequently lacked clear explanations, leaving owners frustrated, especially those who had chosen their truck specifically for this technology.

Recently, the issue resurfaced following renewed discussions among owners online, particularly on Reddit, where users compared experiences and tried to understand why the system never functioned as promised. As these conversations gained traction, direct inquiries reached Ram, prompting an official response later shared by Tim Esterdahl of Pickup Truck & SUV Talk.

Ram acknowledged that the Digital Key has operated with limited functionality so far. According to the brand, engineers deliberately kept the system partially disabled while working to ensure long-term reliability and consistency. While the RFID smart card included with the vehicle continues to function as intended, the smartphone-based Digital Key has remained inactive for most users.

Crucially, Ram confirmed that no new hardware is required. Instead, the company will activate full Digital Key functionality through an over-the-air software update scheduled to roll out in the near future. Once deployed, the update will enable the feature on specific Ram 1500 trims equipped with the appropriate technology packages, including Laramie, Rebel, RHO, Limited, Tungsten, and the upcoming 2027 TRX, depending on configuration.

This issue has not affected Ram alone. Other Stellantis models, such as early versions of the Dodge Charger Daytona and the Jeep Wagoneer S, initially shipped with RFID cards that dealers later removed due to system problems. At this point, it remains unclear whether those vehicles will receive similar over-the-air solutions.

For Ram owners, however, the message is finally more reassuring than it has been in years. After a long period marked by uncertainty and unanswered questions, the Digital Key appears ready to move from promise to reality, restoring confidence in a feature that was meant to modernize the pickup experience from day one.