Dodge Charger EV faces heavy discounts as U.S. demand falters

The launch of the electric Dodge Charger has raised concerns among muscle car purists, who remain reluctant to accept a zero-emissions version of an American icon. Sales results have confirmed those doubts. In the final months of 2025, several U.S. dealerships are offering the car with discounts approaching 50 percent off the list price.

Electric Dodge Charger prices collapse in the U.S. market

As reported by Electrek and multiple brand-focused forums, some dealers are advertising the electric Charger at around $29,000, nearly half of its original price of almost $60,000. This sharp reduction highlights the challenges Stellantis has faced in selling the model, especially in the United States, where EV adoption continues to lag behind Europe.

The electric Charger was meant to bridge the gap between classic muscle car heritage and a battery-powered future. However, that strategy failed to win over either traditional enthusiasts or EV-focused buyers. Muscle car fans still crave the sound and feel of V8 engines, while electric-car customers show limited interest in muscle car styling. Moreover, a coupe priced close to $60,000 was unlikely to become a mass-market success, regardless of its powertrain.

A clear example comes from Fowler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Oklahoma City, which is offering a 2025 Charger R/T for $28,935, down from a sticker price of $62,685. This is not an isolated case. The 630-horsepower Scat Pack version, equipped with all-wheel drive and capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in under three seconds, drops from $79,680 to $47,430. Federal EV tax credits combined with dealer incentives push prices well below the U.S. average transaction price of $50,080 recorded in September.

Given these results, Stellantis has already changed course by introducing combustion-engine versions of the new Charger in an effort to limit the commercial fallout. The U.S. market continues to favor traditional powertrains, and at least in the short term, electric muscle cars appear destined to remain a niche. It is a lesson the group is unlikely to forget.