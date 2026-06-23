Ram plans three-row SUV with range-extender power and truck DNA

Ram is preparing to expand its reach beyond the pickup world. Stellantis’ FaSTLAne 2030 industrial plan has confirmed the arrival of a large three-row full-size SUV that should revive the historic Ramcharger name. Dodge used that badge in the past for an off-road vehicle derived from its pickups, produced across several generations from the 1970s to the early 2000s. For Ram, which split from Dodge in 2009, this would become the brand’s first true SUV of the modern era.

Ram is preparing a full-size SUV to take on Tahoe, Yukon and Expedition

Production should take place at the Warren plant in Michigan, the same facility that currently builds the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. This detail suggests the use of a body-on-frame architecture, with the chassis separated from the body. That solution fits more closely with pickup DNA than with crossover engineering and remains consistent with a brand that has built its reputation on strength, towing capability and imposing road presence.

The powertrain range should include both traditional combustion engines and an electrified range-extender variant. This formula combines electric drive with a gasoline engine used as a generator to extend range. The closest technical reference is the range-extended Ram 1500 REV, developed after Stellantis changed its strategy on pure electric pickups. The future Ramcharger could adopt a similar configuration adapted to a three-row SUV body.

This approach looks less radical than a fully electric setup, but probably fits the typical Ram customer better. Many Ram buyers tow heavy loads, cover long distances or live in areas where the charging network still lacks adequate coverage.

The new 2026 Jeep® Grand Wagoneer is coming

The positioning should differ clearly from that of the Wagoneer models. While Jeep continues to cover the large SUV segment with a more premium and family-oriented approach, Ram could focus on a more muscular and functional character linked to the truck world. Stellantis would therefore cover the same segment with two complementary identities, allowing it to compete with the Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Yukon and Ford Expedition without overlapping the two brands too much.

The debut should take place around 2028, although many technical details remain undefined, from battery capacity to power outputs. The strategic value of the project already looks clear, however. After years of focusing almost entirely on full-size pickups, Ram now wants to become a brand with a broader and more complete range. The Ramcharger represents the first concrete step in that direction, within a plan that also includes the return of the Dakota and the arrival of a compact pickup derived from the South American Rampage.