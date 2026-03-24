Ram looks to the future with Dakota, a new SUV and muscle trucks

Ram is preparing to regain ground in the United States after years of steady downsizing, with a strategy built around new models, the return of V8 engines, a stronger brand image, and entry into segments the brand has not covered before. Tim Kuniskis is leading this new phase after returning to the top role with a plan that includes 25 new products over 18 months, ranging from all-new launches to more affordable versions such as the Ram 1500 Express and the return of high-performance models such as the 777-horsepower TRX.

Ram’s future plan could bring back the Dakota, a new SUV and muscle trucks

The numbers from recent years clearly explain the urgency of the effort. Compared with 2019, Ram has lost about 271,000 units in the United States, a decline close to 40 percent, while Ford and General Motors have continued to strengthen their positions. Sales have fallen for four consecutive years, and even the latest decline, around 2 percent, appears to have worsened because of production problems that the company now says it has overcome, with fleet and rental supply also set to return in 2026.

In this scenario, the return of the Hemi V8 is crucial. Antonio Filosa has openly stressed the importance of the 5.7-liter engine, which has returned to the 1500 lineup thanks in part to a more favorable regulatory backdrop and carries a relatively limited price premium, while demand remains steady and should translate into significant volumes during the year. At the same time, the brand has revived the SRT name and brought the ultra-high-performance segment back into focus.

However, the most important battle concerns the expansion of the lineup. Among the most anticipated additions is the new Dakota, which should bring Ram back into the midsize pickup segment, along with a model that the company describes internally as a kind of muscle truck.

The introduction of a large Ram-branded SUV could prove even more significant. Ram is designing it to sit alongside the Jeep Grand Wagoneer with a more accessible positioning, and it is expected to arrive with both gasoline engines and a range-extender hybrid solution.

Ram has also recalibrated its EV strategy. A pure battery-electric pickup no longer stands at the center of the plan, while the range-extended Ram 1500 REV remains confirmed because the brand sees it as more closely aligned with the real needs of American customers.

The brand is also working on its broader positioning through wider engine warranties, renewed communication, and high-impact promotional campaigns in an effort to give Ram a stronger and more recognizable narrative.

Filosa has identified Ram as the most profitable brand within Stellantis, a detail that explains why the group is treating its recovery as a strategic priority and as one of the main levers for strengthening its presence in North America.