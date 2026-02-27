Stellantis reveals CEO Antonio Filosa’s 2025 compensation package

In 2025, Antonio Filosa received total compensation of approximately 5.4 million euros, a figure covering the period before his appointment as CEO of Stellantis. The Italian executive assumed leadership of the group only in June, after spending several months as head of North American operations, one of the automaker’s most strategic regions.

The figures appear in the company’s annual report and arrive during a particularly challenging phase for Stellantis, which recently closed the year with a net loss of 22.3 billion euros. The disclosure of executive pay also coincides with confirmation that US employees will not receive the traditional profit-sharing bonus, a development that has intensified internal debate.

A comparison with former CEO Carlos Tavares highlights significant differences. Despite leaving the group at the end of 2024, Tavares received total compensation of about 12 million euros. A substantial portion of that amount relates to end-of-mandate agreements, including severance payments and incentives tied to results achieved during his tenure.

According to official documentation, Filosa’s total compensation equals roughly 82 times the salary of the average Stellantis employee in North America, estimated at around 78,000 dollars per year. While this ratio reflects typical dynamics within large global industrial groups, it carries greater weight given the financial challenges faced by Stellantis over the past year.

A closer look at the compensation structure shows that about 1.4 million euros came from base salary. An additional 374,000 euros derived from benefits, including a company car, insurance coverage, mobility expenses and other executive allowances. The package also includes variable incentives earned during Filosa’s leadership of North American operations, along with approximately 1.5 million euros in long-term incentives that have not yet been paid.

The report also clarifies that Filosa did not qualify for the annual performance bonus, as Stellantis failed to meet the required financial targets, particularly regarding cash flow. Overall, the 2025 compensation corresponds to roughly 4.7 million dollars.

Much of the group’s losses stems from extraordinary costs linked to the strategic review launched in recent months, which aims to rebalance investment between electrification and traditional powertrains. During the presentation of financial results, Filosa reiterated that these measures represent a necessary step to return Stellantis to sustainable growth and stronger profitability starting in 2026.

The document further reveals that Chairman John Elkann received compensation of approximately 2.5 million euros. Compensation details for executives at other major automakers will emerge in the coming months, allowing a clearer comparison of Stellantis’ positioning against its global competitors.