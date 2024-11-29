Ram celebrates 15 years as independent brand with major event in Brazil

Ram celebrated its 15th anniversary as an independent brand last Saturday, with more than 700 people in São Paulo, Brazil. The party brought together the entire team of its ambassadors, including Raquel Wedmann, Jessica Sabbag, Almir Cambra, Luca Ferrari, and Felipe Titto, along with customers and employees, who enjoyed good barbecue prepared by chef Ju Lima, who is also a brand ambassador.

The event program also featured shows. With a parking lot full of Ram pickup trucks of all sizes and colors, the public could vote and choose the 10 accessories that stood out the most, in an action promoted by Mopar, the brand responsible for developing and selling original accessories.

Loyal customers enrolled in the Ram Society relationship program were present, as well as brand fan clubs Poder Inigualável such as Mulheres de Ram, Ram Clube Brasil, Grupo Ram BR, and others. “I am very proud to be part of the history of this powerful brand. Every sales record and recognition in important industry awards confirms that we are working on the right path. Let’s toast to another 15 years of many innovations and celebrations,” said Juliano Machado, Vice President of Ram for South America.

In October 2009, Sergio Marchionne, then CEO of the group, announced the separation of the brand from Dodge, making Ram a premium and exclusive pickup brand. At that time, only the Ram 2500 model was sold in Brazil. Since then, the brand has steadily expanded its market share and gained more and more fans in the country, especially due to its strong connection with the Agro universe. To expand its presence in the segment, the brand presented the 1500 model at the 2016 Motor Show and, subsequently, in the following 2018 edition, the new generation.

But it was the following year that the brand began to write an important chapter in its history. In 2019, the American automaker presented the new generation of Ram 2500. Equipped with the new 6.7 Cummins Turbodiesel engine producing 365 horsepower and 1,085 Nm of torque, the model featured technologies never before seen on a pickup truck, such as a 12-inch multimedia system, 360° camera, plus active noise cancellation.

Since 2005, the brand has shown steady growth and, in 2020, exceeded the barrier of 10,000 registrations in Brazil. And that was just the beginning of a sales success that would soon multiply. At the end of the same year, Ram presented the 1500 Rebel, the first full-size pickup equipped with the V8 HEMI engine.

Additionally, in June 2023, the launch of Rampage, the brand’s first model produced outside the United States and Mexico, was entrusted to the expertise of over 800 Brazilian engineers and technicians, who dedicated more than 1.2 million development hours to provide Brazilian consumers with a pickup capable of expanding horizons in its segment. Each of the three versions, Rebel, Laramie, and R/T, offers different proposals and experiences, both off-road and on track. Rampage also required a new expansion of the Ram dealership network, which concluded in 2023 with 123 locations.

Rampage has already accumulated 15 awards in just over a year on the market, in addition to 30,000 pickups sold. Thanks to public success since its launch, the pickup has become even more powerful in its 2025 line, with the arrival of the new 2.2 Turbodiesel engine producing 200 HP and 450 Nm of torque. With the new functionality, the vehicle has become more agile and has reduced fuel consumption. In addition to the engine debut, the range will soon see the inclusion of the unprecedented Big Horn version.

2024 also marked the arrival of the new Ram 1500, which debuts with the modern 3.0 Hurricane 6 twin-charged gasoline engine producing 426 HP and 635 Nm of torque. The new engine makes the 1500 the fastest pickup in Brazil, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds. In recent hours, Ram has also announced that it is developing a new mid-size pickup, which will honor the history of the legendary Dodge Dakota.