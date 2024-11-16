Ram Rampage receives two more awards in Brazil

Ram Rampage, after just over a year of presence in Brazil and South America, continues to achieve great success, with more than 28,000 units registered since its launch in the Brazilian market. Demonstrating its success, the first Ram pickup produced in Brazil won two more awards this week: the first in the “Best Intermediate Pickup” category at the 10th edition of Carsughi L’Auto Preferita and at the Estadão Mobility Award 2025.

Ram Rampage elected “Best Intermediate Pickup” at the 10th edition of Carsughi L’Auto Preferita and at the Estadão Mobility Award 2025

In both awards, Ram Rampage was chosen by a jury composed of journalists specialized in the automotive sector. The Rampage is renowned as the most powerful and fastest mid-range pickup produced in South America, distinguished by its performance, capability, luxury, and technology.

“It’s a great pride for the entire Ram team to receive such important recognition from the Brazilian specialized press. Ram Rampage is a success in sales and evaluation, both among journalists and customers,” said Juliano Machado, Ram Vice President for South America. “There have already been 15 awards in just over a year on the market, in addition to more than 28,000 pickups sold. Rampage has exceeded every expectation, and I am sure it will continue to be a protagonist in the Brazilian market for many years to come,” added Jiuliano.

The tenth edition of Carsughi L’Auto Preferita was held last Wednesday, November 13, in a ceremony held in one of São Paulo’s most prestigious event and show venues, the Tokio Marine Hall, in the southern zone of the capital. In the presence of Claudia and Claudio Carsughi, the ceremony brought together 22 specialized journalists to present awards to winners in 18 categories.

The Estadão Mobility Award, now in its fifth edition, awarded products and services during the ceremony on Monday, November 11, divided into 44 categories across four tracks: Jornal do Carro (which awards the best cars and pickups), Estradão (which chooses the best trucks and vans), MotoMotor (dedicated to motorcycles), and Mobilidade (which rewards the best in the mobility ecosystem). In this case as well, the Ram Rampage took home the award. Jeep Commander also won an award at the Carsughi L’auto Preferita.