Ram CEO teases future midsize pickup launch

Ram is preparing to re-enter the mid-size pickup segment with the arrival of a new vehicle, which aims to honor the pickups from when it was a Dodge brand. This vehicle was supposed to be produced at the Belvidere plant, which closed in 2023, starting from 2027, but it seems the project has been postponed. However, CEO Chris Feuell assures it will be worth the wait.

During a recent interview with MotorTrend, Feuell stated: “It will be brought to market, but it won’t be a niche vehicle. We’re designing it to compete globally, but North America remains its primary target.” According to the latest rumors, this pickup could be a worthy successor to the Dakota, introduced to the market in 1987. The Dodge Dakota was a legendary vehicle in this category, as it offered the robustness of a full-size pickup in more compact dimensions.

The upcoming pickup will most likely use the STLA Large platform, making it a unibody truck. Such a design would prioritize driving comfort, as well as efficiency and fuel consumption, with significant towing and payload capabilities. According to Feuell, it will be offered at an accessible price point.

The automaker might also take inspiration from the Ram Rampage available in South America. This is achieving considerable success thanks to its 272-horsepower turbocharged Hurricane4 I4 engine, also used in vehicles like the Dodge Hornet, Jeep Grand Cherokee, and Jeep Wrangler.

The Ram Rampage is based on the old FCA Small-Wide 4×4 LWB platform, but despite this, it shows that mid-size pickups attract a lot of curiosity, as well as customers. According to rumors, the upcoming mid-size pickup will feature various powertrains, including internal combustion, hybrid, and electric versions. “By offering a complete range of engines, we’ll ensure this pickup meets needs and expectations worldwide,” stated Ram‘s CEO.

At the moment, it’s unclear when this new pickup will arrive on the market, since the Belvidere plant is still closed and probably won’t reopen anytime soon. Production could be moved elsewhere, but the project has been postponed, so we’ll have to wait quite a while before having more news about it. “Customers will be surprised not only by this pickup’s appearance but also by its performance. We’re setting a new standard,” Feuell concluded.