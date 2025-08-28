Ram accompanies the brand’s customers on a visit to the Goiana factory

Ram Society members and early Rampage buyers were given exclusive access to the plant that produces the brand’s first pickup truck developed outside North America.

Ram Society: visit to Goiana plant



Last week, between August 21 and 23, Ram offered another unique experience to members of the Ram Society‘s exclusive customer loyalty and benefits program. A select group had the opportunity to visit the plant in Goiana, Pernambuco state, to see up close the facility where the Rampage, the first Ram pickup truck developed and manufactured outside North America, is created.

Customers who were honored to attend the visit had this special opportunity to become the first Rampage buyers. A group of people who recognize the unparalleled power of a Ram and who played a key role in the model’s initial success in the Brazilian pickup market. In addition to significant sales figures, with more than 48,000 units sold, the Rampage has won numerous awards from the trade press, the most recent of which was the “Best Reseller” award from Quatro Rodas magazine and Mobiauto.

Upon arrival in Goiana, visitors were welcomed by the industrial hub manager, Francis Ribeiro Jorge, and Ram brand development director, Carla Freire. They were treated to an exclusive presentation before the big moment: a tour of the assembly line, where they could see how a pickup truck is produced with the power, capability, luxury, and technology that only a Ram can offer. Afterwards, guests were treated to an exclusive off-road experience.

To add an even more special touch to the visit, Ram Society members were able to experience a moment of art, history and culture by visiting the Ricardo Brennand Institute in Recife. The site, in the capital of Pernambuco, not only preserves an artistic and historical collection dating back to colonial Brazil, but also occupies an area of about 78,000 m² and is surrounded by a protected Atlantic Forest reserve.To learn more about Ram Society, click here and follow all the news about the affiliate program dedicated exclusively to customers of Brazil’s only premium and exclusive pickup brand.