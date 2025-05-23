Stellantis celebrates 10 years of Goiana Automotive Hub

Stellantis confirms that the first vehicle equipped with Bio-Hybrid technology produced in Goiana will be launched next year. Between 2025 and 2030, the plant will receive a new brand and 6 new models. Opened in 2015, the Stellantis factory in Pernambuco has transformed the local reality, with strong regional development. Stellantis looks to the future of the Goiana Hub, investing R$13 billion to renew the product line, develop technologies, attract suppliers and generate more jobs

Stellantis Automotive Hub in Goiana turns 10 years old

Goiana, May 22, 2025 – The Stellantis Automotive Hub in Goiana, Pernambuco, will turn 10 years old in 2025, marking a decade of transformation of the local reality and a strong boost to regional development. Inaugurated in 2015, the plant has established itself as a global benchmark in the automotive industry, capable of designing from the ground up, developing and producing high-quality, value-added products.

In addition to celebrating history, Stellantis envisions a promising future for the Goiana Hub. Thanks to the recently announced R$13 billion investment, the company will renew its product line, develop technologies, attract suppliers, and create jobs. At a press conference, Emanuele Cappellano, Stellantis president for South America, confirmed the arrival of Bio-Hybrid technology at the Pole in 2026. Cappellano also announced the arrival of a new brand and 6 new products on the horizon from 2025 to 2030.

“We are extremely proud of the history built over the past 10 years by the Goiana Automotive Hub, and we share this joy with all our employees and partners who have helped us consolidate the plant as one of the most modern Stellantis plants in the world. The prospects for the future are excellent! We will have a new brand and 6 new products in the plant between 2025 and 2030. We have also confirmed that the first vehicle equipped with Bio-Hybrid technology produced in Goiana will be launched in 2026,” celebrates Emanuele Cappellano, Stellantis president for South America.

The Goiana Automotive Hub, which is about to complete production of 2 million units, has the capacity to produce 280 thousand vehicles per year. More than 14,700 direct and indirect employees are involved in the production of the iconic models of the Jeep, Fiat and Ram brands.

“The Stellantis Automotive Hub in Goiana will continue to be at the forefront of automotive technology in our region. Ready to develop and produce more and more modern vehicles, our plant is celebrating 10 years of manufacturing success and pointing to a promising future with new brands, products and hybrid technologies,” stresses Glauber Fullana, Stellantis vice president of manufacturing for South America.

Studies show positive results for the region – Economic impacts on industry in Pernambuco.

After 10 years of operation, the Goiana Automotive Hub has consolidated itself as an important vector of socioeconomic transformation, with the predominant employment of local labor, which now accounts for more than 85 percent of Pernambuco’s workers, mainly those living near the factory.

According to a study conducted by Ceplan (an economic and urban planning consulting firm), with the installation of the factory, Stellantis has contributed to the increase in the share of manufacturing production in the regional GDP and the increase in the region’s Industrial Transformation Value (VTI) in the national total.

The automotive sector’s participation in Pernambuco state’s VTI has increased significantly, from 1.5 percent in 2011 to 12.4 percent in 2022. The arrival of the Goiana Hub increased the industrial sector’s participation in the state’s GDP from 29 percent in 2010 to 34 percent in 2021.

These figures reinforce the transition of Pernambuco’s economy to a more industrialized model that is less dependent on the public sector, with Stellantis playing a central role in this process of economic transformation.

Social and economic transformation for the municipality of Goiana

Until 2013, before the factory was installed, Goiana’s share of the state’s GDP was about 1.0%. By 2021, the share in the state’s GDP reached 4.8 percent. With the progress of industrial activities and the attraction of suppliers to the region, industry has begun to dominate the economic scenario, reaching 48% of Goiana’s GDP in 2021, reinforcing the role of Stellantis in transforming the municipality’s economy into a strategic industrial hub for Pernambuco.

Since 2011, Goiana’s GDP per capita has grown exponentially: expanding 300 percent between 2011 and 2021, from R$10,380.90 to R$45,259.54. Per capita tax revenues, particularly those from ICMS, increased by about 222% between 2011 and 2022

Employment and income

Formal employment in Goiana grew from 19,800 in 2014 to 31,500 in 2024, a change of 59 percent. The share of jobs generated by the Goiana Automotive Hub, including Supplier Park, in the municipality’s formal employment (RAIS and Novo Caged) increased from 12.9% in 2014 to about 43.8% in 2024.

Almost one-fifth (19.5 percent) of the jobs are held by Goiana residents, followed by the municipalities of Igarassu and Paulista, which host 15.9 percent and 15.3 percent, respectively, of the total jobs recorded by Stellantis in 2025. Some reside in more distant municipalities, including the capitals of Pernambuco (Recife, 8.0%) and Paraíba (João Pessoa, 4.2%).

The factory not only generated direct and indirect jobs, but also stimulated the creation of an automotive ecosystem in the Zona da Mata Norte, attracting suppliers and expanding the production chain. The number of local suppliers has increased from 22 in 2015 to 38 in 2025, with the prospect of reaching 100 in the coming years.