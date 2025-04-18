Ram Society: the brand benefit program

Ram Society is the brand’s exclusive customer relationship management and benefits program and offers its members a range of personalized experiences, from discounts at partners in various segments to exclusive events. In this way, the Mountain Ram brand creates an environment of exclusivity and reinforces the incomparable feeling of owning a Ram pickup truck.

Ram Society: the exclusive program

Among the many benefits of the program is the exemption of the monthly Sem Parar fee for twelve months. Automatic payment by tag, which eliminates the need to use credit cards or cash, is accepted at toll booths, gas stations and parking lots, among others. It is important to note that only the monthly fee, regardless of the plan chosen, is free. As a rule, using the tag to pay for services will result in a fee.

Discounts on Ram Connect

Of course, a program such as Ram Society is extensive and offers other benefits to members, such as a 20 percent discount on the entire Ram Store site for the purchase of official brand products, as well as a 50 percent discount on the renewal of Ram Connect, the connectivity platform that allows owners to remotely control their pickups, with reports and information on vehicle health, driving alerts, a virtual assistant built into the vehicle, and more.

As for tourism, members of the program can get up to 15 percent off bookings at the Atlantica Hotels chain or 15 percent at the Hot Beach Resorts chain, for example. For barbecue lovers, the Ram Society has a partnership with Fazenda Churrascada, which offers free desserts and car parking and drop-off service, and with the renowned Fogo de Chão, a steakhouse chain, which offers Ram Society members a welcome drink or dessert, as well as the right to cap and concierge reservations. In addition, members can also use vouchers for beauty treatments at Onodera and get discounts at Coffee++, Concha Y Toro, Chocolate Du Jour, among others.

Ram also participates in numerous partner events throughout the year and offers unique opportunities to Ram Society members at some of them, such as Agrishow, one of Brazil’s largest agribusiness fairs, which will celebrate its 30th edition in 2025. Ram Society members can enjoy a unique experience at the fair, with the right to a chaperone. Agrishow takes place from April 28 to May 2 in Ribeirão Preto, inland from the state of São Paulo.

Another benefit of being a Ram Society is the opportunity to put all the power, capability, technology and luxury of pickup trucks to the test in exclusive expeditions. To join the benefit program and gain access to a unique community and achieve a level of high excellence, visit https://www.ram.com.br/universo-ram/society.htmland follow all the news about the Ram Society program.