0
0
0

Here’s everything we know about the 2025 Ram 1500 RHO

Francesco Armenio
Francesco Armenio
February 18, 2024
The new 2025 Ram 1500 RHO will arrive over the course of 2024: here’s everything we know about it.
Ram 1500 2025
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0
0
0

For 2025, Ram has unveiled an exciting update to the 1500 pickup, featuring a sleek redesign, innovative powertrains, and the introduction of two new trims, notably the RHO. This performance-driven trim targets a novel segment within Ram’s customer base, setting a fresh direction for the brand.

Unlike the TRX, which will conclude its production run after the 2024 Model Year, the RHO aims to deliver comparable capability but with a distinct appeal. As the launch date nears, Ram promises to share more details, but here’s what we know about the 2025 Ram 1500 RHO so far.

2025 Ram 1500 RHO: here’s everything we know

The RHO debuts as an off-road-centric trim for the 2025 model year, ranking above the Rebel in Ram’s revamped sporty truck lineup. Ram envisions the RHO not as a replacement for the TRX but as an offering that caters to a newly identified customer base. With potentially lower horsepower than the TRX, the RHO is expected to be more accessible price-wise, broadening its appeal.

2025 Ram 1500 RHO

Shifting from the traditional V8 Hemi, the RHO will boast Ram’s new twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six Hurricane engine (sourced from Jeep), promising 540 horsepower with 28 psi of boost. While full torque and acceleration specs are pending, early estimates suggest a 0 to 60 mph time of around 5.0 seconds, with more information to come.

Positioned at the top of Ram’s truck range, the RHO hints at significant off-road capabilities, although specific details are still forthcoming. It aims to match the TRX’s abilities but with a focus on different performance metrics. Ram has yet to announce pricing for the 2025 RHO. With its placement above the Rebel, which starts at $61,295 for 2024, and below the TRX’s near $100,000 tag, expectations for the RHO’s price lean towards the mid to high $80,000s.

2025 Ram 1500 RHO

The RHO is set to join Ram’s lineup in the third quarter of 2024, with further information, including pricing details, to be revealed closer to its introduction.

Total
0
Shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Related Posts