Here’s everything we know about the 2025 Ram 1500 RHO

For 2025, Ram has unveiled an exciting update to the 1500 pickup, featuring a sleek redesign, innovative powertrains, and the introduction of two new trims, notably the RHO. This performance-driven trim targets a novel segment within Ram’s customer base, setting a fresh direction for the brand.

Unlike the TRX, which will conclude its production run after the 2024 Model Year, the RHO aims to deliver comparable capability but with a distinct appeal. As the launch date nears, Ram promises to share more details, but here’s what we know about the 2025 Ram 1500 RHO so far.

2025 Ram 1500 RHO: here’s everything we know

The RHO debuts as an off-road-centric trim for the 2025 model year, ranking above the Rebel in Ram’s revamped sporty truck lineup. Ram envisions the RHO not as a replacement for the TRX but as an offering that caters to a newly identified customer base. With potentially lower horsepower than the TRX, the RHO is expected to be more accessible price-wise, broadening its appeal.

Shifting from the traditional V8 Hemi, the RHO will boast Ram’s new twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six Hurricane engine (sourced from Jeep), promising 540 horsepower with 28 psi of boost. While full torque and acceleration specs are pending, early estimates suggest a 0 to 60 mph time of around 5.0 seconds, with more information to come.

Positioned at the top of Ram’s truck range, the RHO hints at significant off-road capabilities, although specific details are still forthcoming. It aims to match the TRX’s abilities but with a focus on different performance metrics. Ram has yet to announce pricing for the 2025 RHO. With its placement above the Rebel, which starts at $61,295 for 2024, and below the TRX’s near $100,000 tag, expectations for the RHO’s price lean towards the mid to high $80,000s.

The RHO is set to join Ram’s lineup in the third quarter of 2024, with further information, including pricing details, to be revealed closer to its introduction.