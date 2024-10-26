Lancia Ypsilon Rally4 HF: orders now open, here’s how much it costs

As announced months ago, Lancia will return to the rally world with the new Lancia Ypsilon Rally4 HF in the Rally 4 category, where the protagonists are young drivers at the beginning of their career. Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares also tested the car a few weeks ago. Now, it’s time to present the new Lancia Ypsilon Rally4 HF to the general public.

Lancia Ypsilon Rally4 HF, the car manufacturer returns to motorsport: car details revealed

Following the launch of the new standard Lancia Ypsilon, available in both hybrid and electric versions, the time has come for the HF version, an electric sports model coming in 2025, and the Rally version. The latter in particular features a 1.2 Turbo three-cylinder engine producing 212 HP and 290 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed SADEV gearbox with mechanical limited-slip differential. The vehicle weighs 1,050 kg.

Luca Napolitano, CEO of Lancia, stated: “2025 will mark Lancia’s return to motorsport, as we aim to re-establish our presence in contemporary motor racing. With a mix of tradition and innovation, Lancia looks to the future with passion and ambition. With 2026 set to be the year of the Gamma flagship, 2025 is dedicated to the return of the HF name, which will first appear on the Ypsilon and later on the Gamma and the new Delta with the “HF Integrale” badge.”

The car manufacturer has also launched the Lancia Rally Trophy in the Italian Rally Championship, starting in April 2025. Registration costs 2,500 euros and includes everything, such as Sparco clothing and hospitality. The competition will take place over 6 stages, and the winner will receive a prize pool of approximately 300,000 euros and the opportunity to drive the Ypsilon Rally HF in the European Rally Championship in 2026.

The new Lancia Ypsilon Rally4 HF can already be ordered from the Stellantis Motorsport Racing Shop at a price of 74,500 euros.