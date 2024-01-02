Opel: two major novelties in 2024

In 2024, Opel will become a major player in the Stellantis group, introducing significant innovations. The German automotive brand is preparing to unveil new generations of two essential models that will play a leading role in its range for an extended period. These are the future versions of the Crossland and Grandland. While they won’t be the only novelties, they certainly will be among the most impactful. The brand also plans a facelift for an important model like the Corsa, and we can expect other surprises, a common occurrence for brands in the Stellantis group.

Concerning the upcoming Opel Grandland, the available information is limited, and there have been no sightings of camouflaged prototypes of this model. Nonetheless, unconfirmed rumors hint at a significant change in style and size, possibly increasing its dimensions to make this car the new flagship of the brand, ahead of the next Manta’s arrival. Scheduled for production in Melfi in 2025, the next Manta will base itself on Stellantis’s STLA Medium platform.

The new Opel Corsa update aims to realign the car’s design with the new family style, introducing a front Vizor and enhancing the interiors. Announced in May and orderable from October, dealerships and early buyers are already receiving the updated model.

Regarding the new Opel Crossland, this crossover will be the first model unveiled. So far, it is the only one with explicit prototypes revealing its dimensions and structure. The next 2024 Opel Crossland will be noticeably larger than its predecessor, adopting a more robust form, akin to a multi-space vehicle, and featuring a significantly spacious interior.

Rumors suggest that the initial lineup will include both traditionally powered engines with electrification and fully electric variants. The former might see the introduction of the new 1.2 Turbo mild hybrid engines up to 130 HP, while the electric versions could use the same powertrain as the Mokka-e, featuring a 156 HP motor and a 54 kWh battery, providing a range of around 400 km.