Opel Crossland and Grandland: the new generations will arrive in 2024

Opel has confirmed that it will launch the new generations of its Crossland and Grandland SUVs in 2024, both of which will be electrified. These models hold significant importance for the German brand, as it aims to strengthen its presence in the highly demanded SUV segment. The upcoming Opel Crossland will be based on the STLA Small platform from Stellantis, the same platform slated for use in all future compact models within the automotive group. This platform will enable the German automaker to offer a range of motorization options.

2024 is poised to be a pivotal year for Opel as it introduces the newly electrified Opel Crossland and Grandland to the market

Conversely, the new Opel Grandland will be based on the STLA Medium platform from Stellantis, the same platform employed in the new Peugeot 3008, potentially sharing numerous features. The Grandland will stand as a fully electric SUV, presenting various battery and power options, boasting a potential range of over 800 km and a rapid 15-minute charging capability. Aesthetically, the Opel Crossland and Grandland are anticipated to retain their SUV appearance, albeit with a more modern and dynamic design. Distinctive elements will include the V-shaped grille, LED headlights, plastic protections, large wheels, and the illuminated Opel logo.

Internally, the Opel Crossland and Grandland are expected to provide a spacious and functional interior with five seats and ample cargo space. The vehicles will feature a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, alongside a digital dashboard. Safety and driving assistance systems, such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking, will be incorporated.

Production of the new Opel Crossland and Grandland will take place at the Eisenach plant in Germany, where Stellantis has invested 130 million euros to adapt production lines to new technologies. Assembly activities are set to commence in the second half of 2024. Opel’s new cars represent some of the most intriguing developments for the brand’s future, as it strives to expand its range of electrified SUVs and confront the challenges of the energy transition.