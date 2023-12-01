Opel Corsa: the 48 Volt Hybrid version makes its debut

Opel is set to launch the new Opel Corsa equipped with 48-volt hybrid technology soon. This system features a self-charging lithium-ion battery under certain driving conditions, and new 1.2-liter three-cylinder gasoline engines delivering 100 HP or 136 HP, designed specifically for the hybrid model. These engines are connected to a new 6-speed dual-clutch electrified transmission with a 28 HP electric motor.

Introducing the new Opel Corsa Hybrid 2024, reducing CO2 emissions and fuel consumption

The 48V hybrid technology of the new Opel Corsa makes it efficient, fun to drive, and user-friendly. Compared to a similar non-electrified Corsa 1.2 with an eight-speed automatic transmission (WLTP cycle consumption: 5.5-5.4 l/100 km; 125-122 g/km CO2, in both cases in the combined cycle), the new 100 HP Corsa Hybrid with 48V technology (fuel consumption in the WLTP cycle: 4.7-4.6 l/100 km; 106-102 g/km CO2, in both cases in the combined cycle) can consume almost 1.0 l/100 km less fuel (about 15%) and also reduce CO2 emissions.

The electric and gasoline engines of the Opel Corsa Hybrid alternate or combine to reduce energy consumption and enhance performance in everyday city and suburban driving. This system is particularly advantageous when driving in heavy city traffic.

The electric motor allows the Opel Corsa to be driven in electric-only mode for one kilometer with a low torque demand (for example, during maneuvering or at speeds below 30 km/h in the city) and assists the gasoline engine during acceleration, such as when starting from a standstill. Additionally, when slowing down, the gasoline engine stops, and the electric motor becomes an electricity generator: it helps to recharge the 48V battery, which is part of the hybrid system. The battery also stores energy recovered from the regenerative braking system.

Therefore, the new Opel Corsa with 48V hybrid technology is an ideal car for city driving and commuting. Opel’s technology is advanced yet simple to use and will appeal to customers who want to experience the joy of electric driving for the first time, without the need to recharge at a charging station.