New Opel Grandland: Its debut is approaching

The New Opel Grandland is one of the upcoming additions to the German automaker’s lineup. The debut of this model is expected to take place in the coming year. In the meantime, the first spy photos of the camouflaged prototype have surfaced on the web in recent days. Its debut is scheduled for the second half of next year, with production set to occur at the Stellantis plant in Eisenach, Germany.

The moment for the debut of the new Opel Grandland is approaching

The New Opel Grandland will be based on the STLA Medium platform, which, as we know, will be used for a variety of future models within the Stellantis group, including the new Lancia Gamma and the new Jeep Compass. The German car will hit the market in both fully electric and hybrid versions. It is said that this car will share many similarities with the recent Peugeot 3008, especially concerning its range of engines that will offer the same versions with similar power levels and autonomy.

The New Opel Grandland will feature a new front end with a redesigned Opel Vizor. Its style is expected to incorporate many design elements shared with the recent Opel Experimental concept showcased by the German automaker at the September Munich Auto Show. Among other aesthetic features of this future crossover is a rather large spoiler that will characterize its rear. The doors and the side area, on the other hand, are expected to be more traditional in style and form. Certainly, new details about this car will emerge in the coming weeks as we approach its debut, which, as mentioned earlier, is set to occur in the second half of next year. Here, we present one of the many renders that have appeared on the web, imagining what the appearance of this anticipated model destined to play a significant role in Opel’s future lineup might be.