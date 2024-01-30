Opel Manta and Insignia: will the future electric generations never reach the market?

Stellantis’ recent decision to cancel the development of the future Opel Manta and Insignia, two new fully electric crossovers crucial for Opel, marks a significant strategic shift for the automaker. This move reflects the complexity of managing product development priorities within such a broad brand portfolio.

The new Manta initially envisioned as a segment C electric coupé SUV, would have marked a significant return for the German automaker, evoking the prestige of its historic namesake, a 70s coupé.

Opel: Manta and Insignia may never return to the market

Its production was planned for 2025 at the Melfi plant, utilizing the new STLA Medium platform, shared with other electric SUVs in the group, such as the upcoming DS 7, DS 8, and the new Lancia Gamma.

Simultaneously, the development of a fully electric successor to the Opel Insignia sedan appeared to be progressing, albeit with fewer details available. Here too, the planned model was a crossover, emphasizing the German manufacturer’s focus on the electric vehicle segment.

However, the decision to cancel these projects was influenced by Stellantis’ need to balance financial resources among its numerous brands. The emphasis on renewing Italian brands, such as Lancia and Alfa Romeo, played a key role in this choice. Lancia is planning to relaunch the Ypsilon, Gamma, and Delta by 2028, while Alfa Romeo aims to significantly expand its lineup by 2030.

This strategic shift for the Stellantis brand, and the consequent redistribution of resources, reflects a careful balancing of the needs of different brands within the giant. For Opel, this means a renewed focus on city cars and more compact models, from the Rocks Electric to the Grandland, continuing its strategy of a slight move upmarket, parallel to Peugeot’s.

This situation highlights the complexity of managing such a vast portfolio of automakers, each with its own market needs and strategies. For Opel (and Vauxhall in the UK), the challenge will be to continue innovating and adapting within the more constrained boundaries set by the group led by Carlos Tavares.