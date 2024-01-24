New Lancia Delta: a video teases its design?

The New Lancia Delta is the third and currently the last confirmed addition by Lancia regarding its future lineup. Its launch is scheduled for 2028, following the debut of the new Lancia Ypsilon next month in Milan and the future flagship Lancia Gamma in 2026.

A video reveals the potential design of the 2028 New Lancia Delta

As of now, we know the New Lancia Delta will be exclusively electric. It’s based on the STLA Medium platform and boasts a range of up to 700 km and a power output of around 400 horsepower. Its length is approximately 4.4 meters. As hinted by Lancia CEO Luca Napolitano, this car will stay true to its roots with a geometric, muscular, and squared style. The Stellantis plant that will produce this model remains undecided. Although there are rumors of its production in Italy, other European locations are also being considered.

Regarding the New Lancia Delta, we present a video from the YouTube channel Mahboub1, which speculates the design of this model ahead of its market debut. It’s almost certain that this car will feature a high-performance HF version, likely to hit the market one or two years after the debut of the “standard” version. So, we look forward to more revelations in the coming years about this eagerly awaited model, which is highly anticipated by Lancia enthusiasts and car lovers alike.