Opel confirms that from 2025 it will launch only electric cars

Opel has no intention of changing its plans, unlike what many other car manufacturers seem to be doing. The German brand of Stellantis confirmed through its CEO Florian Huettl in recent days that it will launch only electric cars on the market starting from 2025.

Opel will remain faithful to its promises and will launch only electric cars on the market starting from 2025

Florian Huettel confirmed that the brand continues to firmly believe in electric cars. “We will continue to move forward with the next generation of Opel models that will be fully electric. We set a good example with the Experimental concept.”

The CEO of the German brand, under the Stellantis umbrella, referred to the concept car that was unveiled last year at the IAA Mobility in Munich and which would have laid the foundations for a new generation of electric Opel Manta. Although the launch of the latter model seems to be excluded, the Experimental will serve as a basis for the upcoming Opel electric cars that will be inspired by its lines and technology.

Opel aims to launch new electric cars with at least 300 km of range at a price that will be around 30,000 euros in Germany, but also with a range of up to 400 km. The German car manufacturer believes that these figures are sufficient to cover the daily needs of its drivers and to be able to offer more interesting prices.

Opel had promised that all its models would have at least a 100% electric variant, and it did so with the recent presentation of the electric Frontera, a replacement for the Crossland, which will be even cheaper than the electric Corsa, and the new electric Grandland. The German car manufacturer thus completes its first phase of electrification.

Opel sold 670,000 cars in 2023, 15 percent more than the previous year. Electric cars represent 15 percent of the total, with an increase of 22 percent compared to the previous year. Huettel hopes to increase the market share in the coming years, for which the arrival of a cheap electric car, which will cost around 25,000 euros and which will be the “twin” of the new Fiat Panda as well as the recent Citroen C3, will also be fundamental.