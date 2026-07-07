Olivier François wants a stronger Fiat: more global, accessible and true to its roots

The Fiat Grande Panda will become the first model to embody the Italian brand’s new strategy. After its European debut, it will also reach Brazil, which has become Fiat’s most important market in the world in recent years, even overtaking Italy. Olivier François, Fiat CEO and Stellantis global marketing chief, confirmed the plan in Rome during the agreement with the Vatican for the supply of the Topolino.

Olivier François outlines Fiat’s new global product offensive

Immediately after the Grande Panda, the range will expand with the Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback, two models designed for the segment of spacious, affordable family cars. Both vehicles should arrive with gasoline, hybrid, and electric powertrains, allowing Fiat to respond to different markets and regulations. Fiat initially conceived the Fastback variant for Latin America, but later considered it for Europe as well after interest from European teams. This confirms the brand’s intention to build a range that can work across continents. More recently, reports suggested that both models could also serve as the basis for future Chrysler vehicles.

At the Paris Motor Show, Fiat could also reveal a concept car that would not simply preview a production model, but act as a showcase for new ideas in space, urban mobility, and functionality. According to François, the inspiration could recall the spirit of the Multipla, not as a direct styling reference but as an original approach to the real needs of families.

The Abarth question also remains open. After its electric shift, the brand may need to add a combustion-powered model to maintain its connection with part of its customer base. The future 500 stands among the possible candidates, although evaluations still appear to be ongoing. At the opposite end of the range, the Topolino, which recently made its UK debut and will soon arrive in the United States, allows Fiat to cover the lowest tier of urban mobility. This part of the market has become increasingly difficult for traditional city cars, as European regulations continue to push costs higher.

François openly acknowledged that Fiat worked with limited resources in the years after the merger with Chrysler, while the group directed most investments toward its American brands. The manager suggested that the situation has now changed. With Stellantis, new platforms, and industrial synergies have given Fiat the tools to rebuild a competitive global product range.