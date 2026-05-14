New Toyota Corolla could arrive with an electric version and Prius-inspired styling

The Toyota Corolla Concept shown at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show offered an early preview of the direction the Japanese automaker intends to take with the next generation of its compact model. The prototype highlighted a deeply renewed design language, with lines and proportions that bring the future Corolla closer to the look introduced by the latest Prius. That would mark a clear break from the current E210 generation, unveiled at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show and updated with a facelift in 2022.

New Toyota Corolla could debut in 2026 with Prius-inspired design

The most important technical change concerns the powertrain strategy. The thirteenth-generation Corolla should adopt a new multi-energy approach for the nameplate, combining full hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions with a fully electric variant. That would represent a first in the history of Toyota’s compact model.

The hybrid versions could use a new 1.5-liter gasoline engine designed to improve the balance between fuel economy and performance. The introduction of a battery-electric Corolla would also allow Toyota to compete more effectively in markets where emissions regulations continue to move toward zero local-emission mobility.

According to information from Japan, the project has already entered an advanced development phase. Some prototypes have reportedly been spotted during testing sessions at Fuji Speedway, suggesting that work on driving dynamics, next-generation driver assistance systems and connectivity features has already been underway for some time.

Toyota should also keep the lineup split across three body styles, with a five-door hatchback, a more family-oriented Touring Sports wagon and a sedan. Availability, however, may vary depending on the target market. The debut of the new generation could coincide with the model’s 60th anniversary in 2026, while the European showroom launch currently appears more likely in the first half of 2027.