New Opel Frontera: here’s its potential final design

Opel has released the first teasers of its upcoming crossover: the new Opel Frontera. Kolesa has crafted a rendered image of what the vehicle might look like. The Frontera model was part of Opel’s range from 1989 to 2004, serving as the European version of the Japanese SUV Isuzu Amigo (also marketed under the names Mu and Rodeo Sport). Now, after two decades, this name will be linked to a completely renewed car: a compact crossover aimed to replace the Crossland model. The latter debuted in 2017 and underwent a facelift in 2020, featuring a significantly updated design.

New renders envision the design of the new Opel Frontera, set to debut by the end of the year

This new model will be a modified version of the Citroen C3 Aircross crossover, both belonging to the Stellantis group. The new Opel Frontera will feature a distinctive front end, following the company’s current style, with LED daytime running lights characterized by several horizontal segments stacked one above the other. As for the rear, changes to the lights and trunk lid can be expected. Moreover, the new Frontera will be the first Opel model to showcase the new company logo.

The new Opel model is expected to be built on the CMP platform, the same as the C3 Aircross. The crossover will be available in both internal combustion engines and fully electric options. In the former case, the Frontera might adopt a hybrid propulsion similar to that of the Corsa hatchback, which includes a 1.2-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine with a total output of 100 hp (205 Nm) or 136 hp (230 Nm). For the electric version, a single 156-horsepower electric motor located on the front axle is anticipated, powered by a traction battery with a capacity of 51 kWh, like that of the electric Corsa.