The new Opel electric SUV will be named Frontera

The Opel Frontera will return to the market, but it will only share its name and some key values, such as robustness and reliability, with the previous model. The old off-road vehicle, produced by the German car manufacturer from 1991 to 2003, blossomed into two series. Now, its name will come back to life on a completely different vehicle. Its debut will happen by the end of the year.

Opel Frontera: name of the company’s next full electric SUV unveiled

In its new guise, the Opel Frontera will take the form of an electric SUV, focusing on sustainable mobility. With its arrival, Opel will expand its battery-powered range, offering a wider range of plug-in options. The Rüsselsheim-based company anticipates that it will be a fun car with smart functional features. Its bodywork will embody a new interpretation of the brand’s bold and pure design philosophy. This new approach will also be illustrated by the new company logo, making its debut with the model.

The Opel Frontera will be available in a battery-electric version right from the start of sales. Among its strengths are expected to be ample onboard space and versatility, appealing to both customers with an active lifestyle and families.

Florian Huettl, CEO of Opel, comments on the upcoming model: “The name Frontera fits perfectly with our new exciting SUV, which will have a confident character and position itself right at the heart of the market.” In line with the company’s tradition, this model too will have attractive prices compared to its features.

Opel has always offered mobility at competitive prices. This time is no different, aiming to broaden the potential buyer base. The arrival of the 100% electric version of the new Opel Frontera, along with the launch of the fully plug-in version of the next-generation Grandland, also expected in 2024, will mark another important step towards the ecological transition of the Rüsselsheim brand. This will offer at least one battery-electric version in every model of its range.