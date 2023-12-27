New Citroen C3 Aircross: here’s what the future version will look like

The new Citroen C3 Aircross stands as one of Stellantis group’s fresh offerings and is set to make its debut in dealerships at the beginning of 2025. This compact SUV, developed by the French automotive company, will be built on Stellantis’ recent Smart Car platform. This platform, also shared with the city car C3, was designed in collaboration with Tata Motors for robust and practical vehicles, particularly targeting emerging markets. Citroën has already launched a version of the C3 Aircross in India and South America. Along with the current spy shots released, this gives us a sneak peek at the likely design of the European model.

Here’s everything we know about the New Citroen C3 Aircross

The new Citroen C3 Aircross, aimed at the European market, promises a more sophisticated driving experience and will feature more advanced safety systems than the model designed for emerging markets. Compared to its predecessor, this new iteration will be slightly larger, still staying under 440 centimeters in length. This increase in size allows the car to accommodate a third row of seats for a total of 7 passengers. The style, as shown in the sketch above, draws inspiration from the design of the recent C3 unveiled a few months ago and scheduled for launch in March 2024. It includes a distinctive lighting signature composed of three LED stripes: two thin horizontal ones and a wider vertical stripe.

The new Citroen C3 Aircross might offer engine options similar to those in other Stellantis crossovers and the Citroën e-C3. The base model could feature a 101 HP 1.2 turbo three-cylinder petrol engine, likely available only in the hybrid variant with automated transmission. Furthermore, the introduction of a fully electric version is probable, with a 113 HP motor powered by a 44 kWh battery, akin to the one in the more compact version. The starting price might be around 25,000 euros. This car will share several features with the new Fiat Multipla, expected on the market in 2025. It will be interesting to discover other innovations related to this anticipated model in the coming weeks.