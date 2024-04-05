New Opel Frontera: a new image of the SUV leaked

Opel Frontera is the name of the German automaker’s future SUV, which will replace the Crossland in Stellantis’ brand lineup. In the past few hours, the first uncamouflaged image of the vehicle, which is expected to debut in 2024, has leaked online.

Here is the first camouflage-free image of the new Opel Frontera

The new Opel Frontera had been teased a few weeks ago with some teasers showing the first details of the model. As we can see from this image, the vehicle will have a more modern and SUV-like appearance than the Crossland. The car will use Stellantis’ Smart Car platform, which is already used for the Citroen e-C3 and will also be adopted by the new Fiat Panda and the new Fiat Multipla in the future.

The new Opel Frontera will have a fully electric version with a range of about 400 km, in addition to variants with three-cylinder 1.2-liter electrified petrol engines with 100 and 136 hp, all with front-wheel drive, both with manual and six-speed automatic transmission.

The new, more modern and expressive design philosophy that will characterize this car compared to the Crossland is particularly noticeable on the front end, where a glossy black element that perfectly integrates the Full LED headlights with a new daytime running light signature stands out. The bumper has two air intakes and fits large alloy wheels.

The new Opel Frontera, which sits in the range between the Mokka and Grandland, features a new silhouette that highlights the union of the roof and the rear pillar. More images are likely to be released in the coming days, showing further details of the SUV, which is due to arrive by mid-2024.