New Fiat Panda: here’s how long it will be

The new Fiat Panda will debut on July 11th, the same day that Fiat celebrates its 125th anniversary. The car will be very different from the current generation, so much so that both cars will continue to be sold simultaneously for a few years.

New details about the new Fiat Panda emerge

One of the main differences between the new Fiat Panda and the “old” Panda is the size. The future generation has larger dimensions. In particular, the length will be that of a segment B car, although the exact measurements of this model are not yet known. However, it is assumed that the new Fiat Panda could be 4.01 meters long. The car will be the twin of the Citroen e-C3 which measures exactly that length. We cannot exclude that the Fiat Panda could vary by a few centimeters, but in any case the size will be around 4 meters.

This will guarantee greater capacity inside the passenger compartment. Furthermore, the car will have a higher driving position than the current Panda. The design will be squared and the passenger compartment will be essential and minimalist. Before the official debut, the first uncamouflaged images of the new Fiat Panda will surely leak out, so as to have more details on the long-awaited new model. Soon, therefore, we will know in detail the new car with which Fiat intends to increase sales globally.

The new Fiat Panda will be born on Stellantis’ Smart Car platform and will arrive on the market in both fully electric and internal combustion engine versions. The entry-level version could start at 13,000 euros, while the electric version could start at just over 20,000 euros. The range will be around 320 km.