Will the New Fiat Multipla, Citroen C3 Aircross, and Opel Frontera have 7-seater versions?

The new Fiat Multipla, Opel Frontera, and Citroen C3 Aircross represent three of the upcoming innovations that the Stellantis group plans to launch in the market over the next few years. More specifically, Opel Frontera and Citroen C3 Aircross are set to debut by the end of 2024, while the new Fiat Multipla will arrive by the end of next year. Regarding these three new models, some rumors suggest they might also be available in 7-seater versions.

Will the new Fiat Multipla, Opel Frontera, and Citroen C3 Aircross also be available in a 7-seater version?

We still do not know for certain if the new Fiat Multipla, Citroen C3 Aircross, and Opel Frontera will offer 7-seater versions, but we certainly cannot rule it out. All three cars will share several features, including a high quality-price ratio and spacious interiors. Reports indicate that the Fiat and Citroen vehicles will build upon the Stellantis Smart Car platform, also used by the new Citroen e-C3 and the New Fiat Panda. This implies that they will have low-cost electric versions. As for the new Opel Frontera, many details remain unpublished, and some sources suggest it might use the STLA Small platform.

We note that the new Fiat Multipla will be manufactured in Kenitra, Morocco, and its style will closely resemble that of the New Fiat Panda. This car is expected to have a relatively low starting price, both in its hybrid version, which will be the entry-level model and in its fully electric version, potentially making it one of the most economical vehicles of the Stellantis Group. We might receive new information about this upcoming Fiat model in the coming months, so we just have to wait and see.