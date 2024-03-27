Fiat Multipla reborn as a 7-seater SUV for 2025

Fiat plans to bring back one of the most iconic cars in its history: the Multipla. This was confirmed by Olivier Francois, CEO of the Italian brand, though he didn’t give away too many details. But what could the new model look like? It may not please everyone, but according to some rumors, it could become a spacious SUV.

New Fiat Multipla 2025: what the new generation might look like

The true strength of the Multipla was undoubtedly its bold design, as well as its size: it was just 3.99 meters long, yet it offered plenty of space on board and 6 seats, 3 in the front and 3 in the rear. However, according to some rumors, the 2025 Fiat Multipla should have 7 seats and become a valid alternative to the Dacia Duster and Jogger. If this is the case, its price will also be very affordable.

Motor.es has created some digital renderings with the information currently available, showing what the new 2025 Multipla could look like as an SUV. The model could take some cues from the 2024 Panda, which will be unveiled on July 11, 2024 to mark the brand’s 125th anniversary. The Multipla is expected to be built on Stellantis’ CMP platform, which would allow for a 2+3+2 seating configuration, unlike the previous Multipla.

In terms of powertrain, as Stellantis has accustomed us to, the new Multipla should also have a mild-hybrid system alongside a 100% electric variant with at least 400 km of range. According to Motor.es, the car will be produced in Turkey and launched on the market in 2025.