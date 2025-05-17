New Maserati Levante: will the brand’s comeback begin with the future generation?

Maserati is experiencing a period of change. The Trident brand, part of the Stellantis group, is going through a complex phase: after a 2024 marked by a sharp decline in sales, the beginning of 2025 doesn’t suggest any trend reversal. The crisis directly impacts Italian factories, where production has collapsed in recent times. It will be up to the new CEO, Santo Ficili, to chart a recovery plan that can bring Maserati back on a growth path.

Among the models on which hopes for rebirth are focused is the possible new generation of the Maserati Levante. The automaker’s first SUV, while having paved the way for the brand’s entry into the luxury SUV world, never achieved the expected numbers. Yet, according to many enthusiasts, the potential for a relaunch exists: a renewed Levante could become the brand’s leading model, just as happened for Lamborghini with the Urus.

Maserati looks to the future: here’s what the new Levante could look like

Currently, there are no official confirmations, but Levante’s future should become clearer soon, when Ficili presents his strategy. In the meantime, designer MDP Automotive has imagined the possible style of the new generation, publishing a render that reinterprets the SUV with a more muscular and modern design, while maintaining the distinctive traits of the Maserati tradition.

If the project moves forward, the new Levante will once again be built in Italy, focusing on values such as Italian craftsmanship to revitalize the brand’s identity. From a technical standpoint, it is expected to use Stellantis’ STLA Large platform, the same destined for the future Maserati Quattroporte. The SUV could grow slightly in size and offer a more articulated engine range, with electric versions, but also mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and perhaps even long-range extender technology, which Maserati could share with future Alfa Romeo models like Stelvio and Giulia.

However, it’s not excluded that instead of the new Levante, a completely different SUV might be introduced: according to some sources, this would actually be the most likely hypothesis at the moment. By the end of the year, we should know which direction Maserati will take in its attempt to reconquer the market.