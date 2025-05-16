New Maserati Quattroporte: here’s how the design of the upcoming model could look

Among the most discussed future Maserati models is certainly the new Quattroporte, a project that, at least for now, remains shrouded in uncertainty. With the arrival of new CEO Santo Ficili, the Trident brand is preparing to unveil a relaunch plan that could define the fate of its flagship models. However, despite many rumors, it’s still unclear whether a new generation of the Quattroporte will actually see the light of day.

Maserati Quattroporte: this is what it would look like if a new generation arrived

Initially, the project envisioned a sporty and compact sedan, destined to inherit the legacy of not only the Quattroporte but also the Ghibli, thus streamlining the Maserati range. A model that would have combined elegance and sportiness in a single proposal, modernizing the concept of the brand’s flagship.

At the moment, however, only speculation remains. According to many enthusiasts, a high-end sedan is essential for a brand like Maserati, but the final decision will be up to the new management, which should clarify future plans in the coming months.

In the meantime, designer simo_lude has imagined the possible look of the future Quattroporte, publishing on Instagram a render that anticipates a more dynamic and contemporary line, without betraying the brand’s stylistic identity.

If the project gets the green light, the new Quattroporte will likely be developed on Stellantis’ STLA Large platform, the same planned for the group’s most prestigious models. The engine range should include electric versions, with power outputs between 450 and 600 HP and ranges of up to 600 km thanks to an 800-volt architecture, and hybrid variants, probably mild hybrid or plug-in hybrid, since full hybrid technology is not currently part of Stellantis’ strategy.

As per tradition, production would remain in Italy, at the Mirafiori plant, while it’s reasonable to expect a further price increase compared to the previous generation. From an aesthetic point of view, the new model could represent a strong evolution compared to the past, mixing typical elements of recent Maserati production with more innovative stylistic solutions.

By the end of 2025, or at the latest in the first months of 2026, the final confirmation should arrive: will Maserati continue to have its flagship sedan or will it decide to take a new path?