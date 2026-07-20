New Maserati Grecale: this is how a future generation could look

Maserati has only just updated the Grecale, so a new generation does not seem likely to arrive anytime soon. Even so, an independent project shared by Sezer Design imagines how the Trident SUV could evolve, choosing sleeker proportions and a layout closer to that of a coupe-SUV.

New Maserati Grecale imagined with sleeker coupe-SUV proportions

The most obvious change appears at the front, where the design lowers and widens the nose around a larger grille than the one used on the current model. The lighting elements become slimmer and blend into the body lines, leaving the large central Trident to give the brand immediate recognition. The hood creases guide the eye toward the windshield and strengthen the SUV’s presence without making the nose look heavy.

Along the side, the faster roofline changes the Grecale’s balance and brings the profile closer to that of a coupe. The glass area becomes more compact, while the broad shoulders support bodywork shaped through taut surfaces. Large wheels with a geometric design fill the arches and help the SUV look lower and more planted.

The same search for dynamism continues at the rear, where the sharply raked rear window leads into a short and visually wide tail. A dark strip links the slim taillights, while the spoiler and more pronounced bumper reinforce the sporty character suggested by the rest of the body.

The render does not come from information supplied by Maserati and should not be seen as a preview of a production model. Today’s Grecale rolls off the line at Stellantis’ Cassino plant alongside the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio, and Maserati has only recently refreshed it. The update focused on the structure of the range, trims, and content, while leaving the project’s core architecture largely unchanged.

A replacement can only enter the plan later, once Maserati defines its industrial strategy more clearly and decides the role of the models expected to deliver higher volumes. Sezer Design’s images therefore remain a creative exercise, but they show one possible direction for making a future Grecale sharper without moving it away from the Trident’s identity.