Maserati puts GranTurismo, Grecale and Project GT4 in the Goodwood spotlight

At the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed, Maserati unveiled the Project GT4 in a world premiere. The racing car takes the new GranTurismo as its starting point and will make its track debut in 2028, joining the GT2 in closed-wheel competition. Maserati developed the project in Modena with input from Maserati Corse and test driver Andrea Bertolini, aiming to complete the Trident’s presence in customer racing.

Maserati brings GranTurismo, Grecale and Project GT4 into the Goodwood spotlight

Compared with the road-going GranTurismo, the Project GT4 cuts weight by around 400 kg through a roll cage, racing seat, and FIA-approved fuel tank. The 3.0-liter twin-turbo Nettuno V6 produces more than 700 hp in this configuration and sends power only to the rear wheels. Maserati also redesigned the suspension, adjustable dampers, anti-roll bars, brakes, and 18-inch wheels for track use. The cabin keeps part of the original dashboard, but the team reshaped it around racing needs. The “100 Trident” livery celebrates the centenary of the Maserati symbol with a large emblem running from the roof to the tail, joined by one hundred small tone-on-tone blue tridents.

Goodwood also gives Maserati the stage for three renewed road models. The new GranTurismo, GranCabrio, and Grecale arrive in West Sussex in Trofeo trim with Fuoriserie customization, each wearing a dedicated color that highlights the brand’s new design direction. The Grecale wears Orange Devil, the GranCabrio appears in Blu Emozione, and the GranTurismo adopts matte Green Jupiter. Together, they continue the visual evolution that began with the MCXtrema and then moved through the GT2 Stradale and MCPURA, with more horizontal front ends and sharper lines.

The GranTurismo and GranCabrio keep the 590 hp, 650 Nm 3.0-liter Nettuno V6. In Trofeo form, they exceed 320 km/h while combining a sports exhaust, all-wheel drive, and adjustable air suspension. The Grecale uses the same six-cylinder engine in the version with Formula 1-derived pre-chamber combustion, maintaining a balance between generous cabin space and a sporty dynamic character.

In the Supercar Paddock, Maserati also showcases the MCPURA Cielo, the GT2 Stradale, and the MCXtrema. Maserati will build only 62 examples of the MCXtrema, which also takes part in the Timed Shootout on the famous hillclimb with its 740 hp twin-turbo V6 and yellow-and-blue Modena livery.