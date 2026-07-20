Alfa Romeo keeps Giulia and Stelvio options open and refuses to leave the D-segment

Only one point appears certain in Alfa Romeo’s future: Stellantis does not intend to leave the D-segment uncovered. Everything else, from the body style of the next model to its commercial name, remains under evaluation. The Giulia and Stelvio have therefore not been canceled, but neither do they already have fully defined successors ready to enter the production schedule.

The clearest confirmation comes from a Stellantis presentation slide that lists an Alfa Romeo D-segment project as still under study. The description does not reveal whether the program will produce a sedan, an SUV, or two separate models. The naming strategy also remains open.

Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio remain alive as Stellantis delays its D-segment decision

Alfa Romeo could retain one of the current names to preserve continuity, or introduce a new one if the body style and market positioning move too far away from the existing models. The final decision will therefore depend not only on the product itself, but also on the role Alfa Romeo assigns to it within the wider lineup.

The technical debate looks equally complex. Engineers and enthusiasts continue to value the Giorgio architecture for its balance and dynamic qualities, but its high costs limit its future viability. A Chinese-derived platform could offer industrial advantages, although it would likely face resistance from Alfa Romeo fans who remain strongly attached to the brand’s Italian identity. Stellantis is reportedly examining intermediate solutions between these two extremes, but it has not yet announced a final choice.

Before the D-segment program reaches a definitive stage, Alfa Romeo must complete several other projects. Over the next few years, the brand plans to introduce a Junior facelift, a new C-SUV already previewed in a teaser image, a C-segment hatchback, and further limited-production projects linked to Bottega Fuoriserie. This sequence helps explain why information about future Giulia and Stelvio replacements remains limited.

The situation therefore does not point to Alfa Romeo abandoning the D-segment, but rather to Stellantis postponing a final decision. The group continues to search for a formula that works financially while remaining consistent with Alfa Romeo’s character. Until it defines the platform and body style, the Giulia and Stelvio will remain two possible futures rather than two approved programs.