Maserati struggles to sell cars and turns to luxury bags

Maserati ended 2025 with just 7,900 vehicles delivered worldwide, down 30% from 11,300 a year earlier, and it is now celebrating the centenary of the Trident logo with a travel bag. The Weekend Bag, created with Poltrona Frau’s In Motion division, will come in a limited run of only 100 numbered pieces.

Maserati turns unused car leather into a limited-edition travel bag

The timing makes the joke almost unavoidable: Maserati cannot sell enough cars, so it has decided to sell bags instead. In reality, the project forms part of the normal merchandising activities of luxury automakers, but it arrives while the Grecale, GranTurismo, GranCabrio, and MCPura still struggle to replace the volumes once generated by the Ghibli, Quattroporte, and Levante.

No official global figures currently exist for 2026 because Stellantis removed Maserati from its separate financial reporting segments on January 1 and now distributes its deliveries across the regions where sales occur. The 7,900 units recorded in 2025 therefore remain the latest full-year figure published separately. However, estimates based on registration data from individual countries suggest that Maserati sold around 2,800 vehicles during the first half of 2026.

The new bag uses tan leather that Maserati originally purchased for its vehicle interiors but later left unused. SUSTAINera recovers the material through its circular economy activities, while Poltrona Frau In Motion crafts each bag by hand in Italy, preventing usable leather offcuts from going to waste.

The bag features a traditional shape, burnished finishes, a zip closure, and a canvas shoulder strap. The Trident appears on the front and again on the blue canvas lining, while a metal plaque displays the individual number assigned to each of the 100 examples. Maserati selected leather from tanneries that achieved Gold status from the Leather Working Group.

Customers will need to place orders through the Tridente App, which limits availability to countries where the service operates. Deliveries will begin in October. Maserati has not disclosed the price, instead emphasizing exclusivity and Italian craftsmanship.

Selling 100 bags will obviously not change Maserati’s financial results, nor does the project aim to do so. The initiative helps maintain the brand’s position in the luxury sector and gives new value to materials it had already purchased. Even so, it arrives at a time when Maserati’s most urgent challenge remains selling more cars.