New Lancia Ypsilon, the CEO: “Getting on board will evoke the same feelings as the old Lancias”

The launch of the new Lancia Ypsilon is just around the corner. The new generation of this famous model, set to be produced in Figueruelas, Spain, will officially debut on February 14th in Milan. Recently, Lancia’s CEO Luca Napolitano spoke about the car during an interview with La Stampa. He stated that this model, compared to its predecessor, has undergone a complete transformation.

According to Luca Napolitano, the new Lancia Ypsilon will be particularly welcoming inside

Napolitano believes this move is necessary for a car so beloved that, to this day, it predominantly attracts female customers. However, in the future, it aims to broaden its customer base with a renewed design and a reentry into major European markets. Furthermore, the new Lancia Ypsilon, in collaboration with Cassina, will feature very welcoming interiors that, according to Napolitano, will remind of the beautiful Lancias of many years ago, such as the Thema from the 1980s.

Luca Napolitano has confirmed that the new Lancia Ypsilon targets both the Italian and foreign markets: “Yes, we want to achieve success in Italy, and then, naturally, we plan to reintroduce Lancia in Europe. Our mission is to consolidate Stellantis’s premium offerings, with a differentiated positioning from the others.”

“Our goal is to make significant advancements in terms of positioning. We strongly believe in our plan. After all, the current Ypsilon holds the record in Italy as the city car, being the historic leader in the B segment with 39 years of success, four generations, 3 million units sold, and a loyal Italian customer base of one million.”

Luca Napolitano then reiterated that following the new Lancia Ypsilon, the Lancia Gamma will debut in 2026, and the new Delta will follow in 2028. The Gamma will be a 4.7-meter-long fastback, produced in Melfi, with a range of 700 km. This car, with its features, could do well not only in Italy but also in Europe, where over 50 percent of total sales are expected to come from. Regarding the Delta, Napolitano said it would excite many fans, but since its development is still ongoing, he did not want to reveal much.