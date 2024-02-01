New Lancia Ypsilon: orders for the Cassina version open on February 2nd?

In recent days, we’ve revealed the first images of the new Lancia Ypsilon. The car now seems to have hardly any secrets left. Lancia itself announced that the debut of this eagerly awaited vehicle will officially take place on February 14th in Milan and has shared various teasers that hint at the design lines of its model. However, today we’re highlighting a countdown that has appeared on Instagram concerning the new generation of Ypsilon, ending tomorrow, February 2nd.

The new Lancia Ypsilon will debut on February 14th, but a mysterious countdown on Instagram suggests that orders will open starting tomorrow

This countdown comes with a caption: “Tomorrow is the day you’ve been waiting for. Become one of 1906.” This caption leads us to believe that it will be the day when orders open for the purchase of the limited edition Cassina version, which is set to debut on February 14th.

Indeed, Lancia had previously hinted that this version of the new Lancia Ypsilon would be sold in 1906 units. Tomorrow, something significant will happen concerning this car, destined to play a very important role within the Lancia range, which, as we know, will finally make its return to Europe by the middle of the year in countries such as Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, France, Portugal, and Germany.

The new Lancia Ypsilon will be produced in Spain at Figueruelas on the CMP platform alongside the Opel Corsa and Peugeot 208. The car will have hybrid and 100 percent electric versions. With this vehicle, the official return of the Italian brand begins, which Stellantis considers as one of its three premium brands along with Alfa Romeo and DS Automobiles. It’s worth noting that after the Ypsilon, which will also receive an HF version in 2025, the new Lancia Gamma will follow in 2026, and then the new Lancia Delta in 2028.