Lancia partners with Miki Biasion to develop Ypsilon HF and Rally 4 HF models

It’s a beautiful story of passion and motorsport that has always linked Lancia and Miki Biasion. Now the Italian manufacturer of Stellantis has announced the start of a collaboration with the two-time winner of the World Rally Championship with the Lancia Delta, useful to guarantee concrete support for the development of the upcoming Lancia Ypsilon HF, the high-performance electric variant just presented by the manufacturer, and the Lancia Ypsilon Rally 4 HF destined for rally competitions. We recall that the Ypsilon HF and the Ypsilon Rally 4 HF will be made available starting from 2025. For the CEO of Lancia, Miki Biasion represents “the natural spokesperson for this double return” since the 1988 and 1989 World Rally Champion contributed to making the Lancia brand the most successful in rally history.

Miki Biasion will ensure the best possible development of the new Lancia Ypsilon HF and Ypsilon Rally 4 HF

Biasion said he was enthusiastic and honored to provide support to the Lancia product team “for the adjustment of the setup and handling” of the new Ypsilon HF, in order to guarantee the best driving pleasure to those who will take it on the road. At the same time, Miki Biasion will work closely with the Stellantis Motorsport team to refine the performance of the Ypsilon Rally 4 HF. Regarding the Ypsilon Rally 4 HF destined for competitions, Biasion‘s work will focus on the setup, braking, and correct calibration of the engine. “I hope to be an inspiration to many young drivers who will want to compete with our Ypsilon Rally 4 HF to become the professionals and champions of the future. The Lancia of victories and that of sports races is back and I am happy to be part of it”, added Miki.

Biasion is a true icon for the history of Motorsport and for that of Lancia, since he has helped to feed the myth of the brand in competitions on multiple levels. Biasion made his debut with the Group B Lancia Rally 037 in 1983 when he won the Italian and European rally. From 1986 he switched to world rallies, aboard a Lancia Delta S4, also in Group B, with which he triumphed in Argentina. In the following season, the results improved and in 1988, with 5 overall victories, he won his first World Championship with the Group A Delta Integrale. He repeated in 1989, again the winner of the World Championship, but both in 1988 and 1989 he also took home the victory in the Safari Rally in Africa.

Miki Biasion has therefore strongly linked his name to that of Lancia, between the 1980s and 1990s, becoming the most successful Italian driver of all time.