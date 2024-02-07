New Lancia Ypsilon HF: here’s what the top of the range could look like

The New Lancia Ypsilon HF is the top-of-the-line version of the future generation of Lancia Ypsilon, officially confirmed last year by the brand’s CEO, Luca Napolitano. This car is particularly awaited as it brings back the legendary HF badge to the market after many years, a badge dearly loved by the brand’s fans and motor enthusiasts in general.

Here’s how the new Lancia Ypsilon HF, set to debut in 2025, could look

The new Lancia Ypsilon HF is expected to be fully electric and might astonish with its performance. Thanks to its powerful 240-horsepower engine and all-wheel drive, this car could accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.8 seconds. As for the design, there shouldn’t be many differences compared to the version that will debut in a few days in Milan. The car is also expected to gain a few extra centimeters in width.

Regarding the potential look of the new Lancia Ypsilon HF, we present a recent render by designer and digital creator Salvatore Lepore, who speculated on the design of this anticipated model. We will surely have more details in the coming months. What seems quite certain about this car is that it could impress with its qualities.

Thus, the New Lancia Ypsilon HF will be a major novelty from Lancia for 2025. It’s worth remembering that the Italian car manufacturer, considered by Stellantis as one of its three premium brands alongside Alfa Romeo and DS Automobiles, will launch two other highly anticipated cars in the coming years: the new Lancia Gamma in 2026 and the new Lancia Delta in 2028. We will see what else emerges in the coming weeks.