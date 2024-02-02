New Lancia Ypsilon: a new video showcases the exclusive Cassina version

Lancia will unveil the new Ypsilon on February 14 in Milan, a model we’ve extensively discussed over the past weeks, including revealing its final design thanks to the commercial filmed in Milan and Como. Today, Lancia has launched the “1 of 1906” campaign, dedicated to the Cassina edition, available exclusively in an electric version.

Customers will be able to order this edition immediately following the presentation of the new Ypsilon on February 14. Lancia has already set up a section on its website to allow interested parties to register and receive information for purchasing the highly limited Cassina Edition, of which only 1,906 units will be produced.

New Lancia Ypsilon: first details of the Cassina version

The new Ypsilon promises performance in line with segment expectations, sharing mechanics with models such as the Jeep Avenger and the Fiat 600e. This allows it to boast a range of about 400 km and energy consumption between 14.3 and 14.6 kWh per 100 km, according to the WLTP cycle.

Lancia has also unveiled new images of the Ypsilon, including details of the cockpit that houses the S.A.L.A. (Sound Air Light Augmentation) infotainment system. The limited Cassina Edition stands out for its exclusivity, with an exterior in Sapphire Blue and interiors in shades of blue, enriched with velvet seats featuring the distinctive “cannelloni” pattern and a multifunctional table designed by Cassina.

Lancia’s promotional video offers a detailed view of the new Ypsilon on the streets of Turin, showcasing its elegance without disguise. Although specific mechanical details have not been disclosed, it is known that the car will be equipped with a 115 kW (156 HP) engine, powered by a 54 kWh battery. In addition, Lancia plans to introduce a hybrid version of the new Ypsilon, further expanding its offering in the low-emission car segment. We just have to wait a few more days to discover all the details of this highly anticipated new model.