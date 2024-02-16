New Lancia Ypsilon: here’s what it would look like in a three-door version

On February 14th in Milan, the new Lancia Ypsilon made its debut in a special edition crafted in collaboration with Cassina. This limited edition, produced in Spain, represents one of the most significant novelties of 2024 for the Stellantis group. More than just a noteworthy vehicle, this model also marks the beginning of a new era for the Lancia brand. With Stellantis, Lancia aims to establish itself as a premium brand, and this launch signifies the brand’s return to Europe after several years of absence.

Here’s how a three-door version of the new Lancia Ypsilon would look

Digital creator X-Tomi Design has envisioned a possible three-door version of the new Lancia Ypsilon. Although three-door cars are becoming increasingly rare in the market, the idea has sparked interest due to its aesthetic appeal. While it’s unlikely that such a version will be launched in the market, the proposed design has captured the imagination of many car enthusiasts.

The new Lancia Ypsilon, based on the CMP platform, will be available in both electric and hybrid versions and will be marketed not only in Italy but also in other European countries such as France, Spain, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Portugal. The car’s style is reminiscent of the concept car Lancia Pu+Ra HPE, presented last April during the Milan Design Week. It remains to be seen whether this new car will live up to the reputation of its predecessor and manage to restore Lancia to its former glory.

This car will mark Lancia’s first step towards a true relaunch, which will continue in 2026 with the debut of the future new Lancia Gamma flagship, and then again in 2028 with the new Lancia Delta. With these three cars, the Stellantis brand hopes to carve out its niche in the European market in anticipation of launching further future models.