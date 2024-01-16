New Lancia Ypsilon: here’s an alternative version more faithful to the current model

The new Lancia Ypsilon no longer holds any secrets. Recently, numerous photos have surfaced online, showcasing the upcoming generation of the famous model in its final version, cruising through Milan to shoot a commercial. The only thing left is the official debut, which, as we previously hinted, is likely to take place next February 14th in Milan with the limited edition Cassina, available in just 1906 units.

New Lancia Ypsilon: a designer envisions an alternative version of the future car

Despite this, there are those on the internet who have decided to try and imagine the design of a new Lancia Ypsilon, staying more true to the design of the current generation. With the new generation Lancia will embark on a new era, returning to Europe after several years of absence. The video render released recently by designer Tommaso D’Amico shows an alternative version of the car more faithful to the current generation, which in 2023 was among the best-selling in Italy. Naturally, as always happens in these cases, there are those online who appreciate this imaginative hypothesis, stating it’s probably a more brilliant and innovative idea compared to the original, and others who prefer reality over fantasy.

This is undoubtedly an interesting idea that could inspire Lancia for some other model in the future. It’s worth noting that the new Lancia Ypsilon will be about 4 meters long and will be built on the CMP platform. Its production will take place in Spain at the same factory as the Peugeot 208 and Opel Corsa. The car will also be available in a 100 percent electric version, expected to have 156 horsepower and 400 km of range. Additionally, the lineup will include hybrid models. In 2025, the HF version with higher performance will also be released.