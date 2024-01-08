New Lancia Ypsilon, Fiat Panda, and Alfa Romeo Milano: here’s how much they might cost

The year 2024 has started with high expectations for Stellantis, as we will witness the launch of the new Fiat Panda, Lancia Ypsilon, and Alfa Romeo Milano in the coming months. These models will also be available in electric versions, marking a significant step forward in the Group’s green strategy.

New Lancia Ypsilon, New Fiat Panda, and Alfa Romeo Milano: expected pricing

The New Lancia Ypsilon will be the first to be unveiled in February. Following that, the Alfa Romeo Milano will be officially presented in April, and in July, it will be the turn of the New Fiat Panda. This naturally raises a question: what will be the price of these vehicles?

Regarding the Fiat Panda, despite its transformation into an SUV, it will remain an economical option, as confirmed by Olivier Francois, CEO of Fiat. The fully electric version, to be revealed on July 11th, is expected to be priced at around 20,000 euros, competing directly with the new 2026 Twingo and the recent Citroen e-C3. The latter is coming with an update that includes a 200 km range battery at a price lower than the current approximately 23,000 euros. For the hybrid version of the Panda, the price might be around 15,000 euros, in line with current prices.

Moving to the Lancia Ypsilon, we expect slightly higher prices compared to the Panda. The electric variant might be priced at around 35,000 euros, in line with the premium positioning that the Turin brand aims to maintain. As for the hybrid, its price might be just under 25,000 euros.

Finally, the Alfa Romeo Milano, the brand’s first B-SUV, could have a price similar to that of the Tonale, so 35,000 euros for the electric version. For the hybrid, the price might be around 25,000 euros, comparable to that of the Ypsilon, considering that both models will share the same engine. The official presentations of these cars are just around the corner, and we are already starting to receive the first news about the design and initial specifications. We just have to wait for further news, which will surely arrive in the coming days.