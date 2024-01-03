New Fiat Panda: will it really be the game-changing car?

The new Fiat Panda, one of the most anticipated cars of 2024, might make its debut on July 11, 2024. Before this date, we might see images of this vehicle, similar to previous unveilings of other Fiat models like the new 600 and Topolino.

The year 2024 marks a significant moment for the new Fiat Panda, posing a potential turning point for the Stellantis group

The new Fiat Panda stands out as a key model, potentially revolutionizing not just Fiat but the entire Stellantis group. This car, with a radical design shift, transforms into a 4-meter-long compact crossover. It’s also among the group’s first affordable electric vehicles in Europe, potentially priced lower than the Citroen e-C3, starting at 23,900 euros.

Many are curious to see if the new Fiat Panda will drive the public towards electric cars, as Stellantis’ senior management and CEO Carlos Tavares hope. The car, produced in Kragujevac, Serbia, on the Stellantis Smart Car platform, is expected to offer a 320 km range. Priced around 21,000 euros, excluding incentives, it could attract those seeking an essential, eco-friendly car, perfect for busy city streets.

The new Fiat Panda, a global car, aims to appeal worldwide and will also see production and sales in Morocco and Brazil. In Latin America, it might bear a different name, possibly the new Fiat Argo or Fiat Uno. This naming mystery should clear up in 2024.