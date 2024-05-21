New Lancia Ypsilon: don’t miss the live streaming meeting on May 27

May 27 is a day to mark on the calendar for all fans of the Lancia brand: a live streaming event entitled “Nuova Ypsilon 1 Auto, 4 Storie” (New Ypsilon 1 car, 4 stories). During the event, which will be broadcast on Lancia’s social channels and website, all the latest news about the New Lancia Ypsilon, the first car of the new era of the Turin-based brand, will be revealed.

Lancia Ypsilon: the new streaming event between elegance, technology and sustainability for the relaunch of the brand

Recently officially unveiled in Milan, the New Lancia Ypsilon represents the first step in the brand’s relaunch under the leadership of the Stellantis Group. With its elegant and refined design, cutting-edge technologies, and focus on comfort and sustainability, the New Ypsilon is ready to win the hearts of the public. What’s more, in addition to the features already listed, the New Lancia Ypsilon is distinguished by its wide range of colors, designed to enhance its unique personality and allow each customer to express his or her own style.

Five new color palettes, as a matter of fact, inspired by the precious elements of the Italian territory, offer a choice of elegant and refined shades: Giada Green, Marmo White, Granito Grey, Ardesia Black and Oro.

The May 27 event will be an opportunity to find out more about the technical features and equipment of the New Ypsilon, but also to learn about the future strategies of the Lancia brand. As CEO Luca Napolitano announced, Lancia will launch two more models in the coming years: the new Lancia Gamma, a luxury fastback that will be the brand’s flagship, and the new Lancia Delta, a faithful heir to the historic car of the 1980s. Unveiled in Milan on February 14, the New Ypsilon is already available for order in Italy and some other European countries. So, this model thus represents the first step in Lancia’s relaunch, which will see the arrival of two more new models in the coming years: the Lancia Gamma, a 4.7-meter-long fastback flagship, and the new Delta, which will take up the iconic lines of its historic ancestor.

May 27 event will be an opportunity to learn more about the New Ypsilon through four stories about its style, technology, sustainability and driving pleasure. This was recently announced by Lancia CEO Luca Napolitano himself, who invites everyone to attend the event to discover what’s new about the car and the brand. It is a way to fully immerse oneself in the Lancia world and discover why this car is truly special.

And with its return to the European market, Lancia aims to capture an important slice of the market in the premium city car segment. So, this new event on May 27 will be an unmissable opportunity to find out all the news about the New Lancia Ypsilon and to learn about the future of the Lancia brand. If you are curious to find out more about the New Ypsilon, don’t miss the event: follow the live streaming on May 27 on Lancia’s social channels and website. Below you can activate a bell to remember watch the streaming event on Youtube.